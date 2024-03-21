Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.20. 3,478,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,156,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

