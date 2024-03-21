Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.05.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

