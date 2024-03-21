Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $5.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -11.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,172,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 223,046 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 745,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

