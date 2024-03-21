Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $16.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.
PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.
PK stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 217.39%.
Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
