Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $16.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 217.39%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

