Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock traded up $11.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $558.34. 254,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $308.26 and a fifty-two week high of $559.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

