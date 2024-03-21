Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $116.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $117.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

