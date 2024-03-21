PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PYPL stock traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $66.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,813,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

