PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Connor Thomas L. O Sells 40,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,084.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

PBF traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 1,971,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

