PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,000 shares during the period. PDD makes up 3.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of PDD stock traded down $9.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.35. 14,435,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,419. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

