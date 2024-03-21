PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $178.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,845,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,437,928 shares.The stock last traded at $125.87 and had previously closed at $132.17.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.46.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PDD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PDD Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77.
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.