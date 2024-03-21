PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $178.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 3,845,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 8,437,928 shares.The stock last traded at $125.87 and had previously closed at $132.17.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after buying an additional 2,292,068 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of PDD by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 10,110,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

