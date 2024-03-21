PDD Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 77,484 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical volume of 54,943 call options.
Institutional Trading of PDD
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.
PDD Trading Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ:PDD traded down $7.09 on Thursday, reaching $125.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,618,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. PDD has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PDD Company Profile
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PDD
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Market Rally To Continue After Fed Gives Traders What They Wanted
Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.