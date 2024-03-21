Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the quarter. Peloton Interactive comprises about 1.6% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after buying an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after buying an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 6,366,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,152,000 after buying an additional 5,098,791 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.4 %

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 5,025,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,101,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

