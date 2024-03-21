PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,125. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average of $168.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

