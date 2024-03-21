PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.86 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $236.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 20.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

