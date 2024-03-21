Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

PRDO opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

