Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.11 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $598.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 20.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

