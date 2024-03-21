Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,292 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,914,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,264,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

