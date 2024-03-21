Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 12,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 203,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

PFE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.77. 17,622,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,432,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

