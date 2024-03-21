Phunware, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phunware in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

PHUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Phunware Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Phunware has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

