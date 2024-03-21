Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,156. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

