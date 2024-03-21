Piper Sandler Cuts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $10.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of I-Mab in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on I-Mab

I-Mab Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.