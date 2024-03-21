Piper Sandler Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $394.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $394.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $384.38.

Shares of ACN opened at $380.44 on Monday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $253.03 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.67. The firm has a market cap of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $3,040,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 387.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

