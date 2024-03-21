Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.69. 10,874,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 46,555,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Plug Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

