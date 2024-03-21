Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $125.48 million and approximately $17,155.18 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00127820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009235 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

