Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,736. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.56. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,005 shares of company stock worth $64,854 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

