Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.79

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 144053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRIM

Primoris Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $812,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,981.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,925. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.