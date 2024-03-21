Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.79

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.79 and last traded at $41.69, with a volume of 144053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $812,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,981.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,925. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
