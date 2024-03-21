Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $4,257,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

Prologis stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 141,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

