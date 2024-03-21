Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.9 %

PLD traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.82. 1,389,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,802. The stock has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.