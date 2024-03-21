Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Prudential Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 758.40 ($9.65) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 804.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 855.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 762.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 718.80 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,234 ($15.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($18.08) to GBX 1,400 ($17.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.88) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,576.80 ($20.07).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

