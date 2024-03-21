Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 1.9%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.26 and last traded at $52.79. 823,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,218,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.55, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

