Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYXS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

