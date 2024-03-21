Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hallador Energy Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hallador Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

HNRG opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $15.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.