Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Issued By Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.92. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

