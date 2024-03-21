Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for OPKO Health, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. OPKO Health has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $620.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni acquired 550,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares in the company, valued at $18,904,867.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,993,015 shares of company stock worth $8,479,069. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

