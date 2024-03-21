Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CBAK Energy Technology in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CBAK Energy Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.83. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

