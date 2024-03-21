Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CBAK Energy Technology in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CBAK Energy Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.83. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.45.
Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology
CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
