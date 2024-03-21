Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

