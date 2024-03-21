Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issued By Wedbush

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.