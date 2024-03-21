Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Increased by Analyst

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Energy Transfer in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ET. UBS Group cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

