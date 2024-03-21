Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

