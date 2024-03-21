Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.53 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

