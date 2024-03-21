Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ProPhase Labs, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
ProPhase Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.53 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.04.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
