Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Telos in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Telos

Telos Price Performance

TLS stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $307.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.81. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Telos by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.