Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Salesforce in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the CRM provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $306.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $296.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $184.89 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total value of $4,493,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,131,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,966,021.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,138,312 shares of company stock worth $316,529,362. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

