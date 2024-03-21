Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Carnival Co. & plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

NYSE CCL opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 176,286 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 373,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,882,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

