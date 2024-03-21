Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.13 million.
High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0 %
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than High Tide
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.