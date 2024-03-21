Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$127.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.13 million.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. High Tide has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

