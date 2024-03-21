Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.