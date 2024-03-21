Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 34.45%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.