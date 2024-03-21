Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Issued By Zacks Research

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

CAH stock opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

