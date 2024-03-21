Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after purchasing an additional 106,491 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,468,000 after buying an additional 21,291 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

