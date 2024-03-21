Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPM International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RPM. UBS Group raised their price objective on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

NYSE:RPM opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. RPM International has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in RPM International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

