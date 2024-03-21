Radio Caca Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $125.16 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $125.16 million and $21.33 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00015587 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004605 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,378,005,172 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

